Martin Downtown Commercial District considered for National Register of Historic Places

The Martin Downtown Commercial District is being considered for the National Register of Historic Places.

The City of Martin is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year.

The State Review Board will meet Wednesday, January 25, at the Tennessee Historical Commission in Nashville to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.

Meeting information will be available on the THC State Review Board webpage.

The Board will vote on six nominations from across the state including two historic district nominations funded through our preservation grant program. Nominations found to meet the criteria will be sent for final approval to the National Register of Historic Places at the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The nominations are:

Exit/In, Davidson County

Maury High School (Dandridge Historic District Additional Documentation), Jefferson County

Ell Persons Lynching Site, Shelby County

Griggs Business and Practical Arts College, Shelby County

Martin Downtown Commercial District, Weakley County

Lewisburg Avenue Historic District (Additional Documentation), Williamson County

The State Review Board is composed of 12 people with backgrounds in American history, architecture, archaeology, or related fields. It also includes members representing the public. The National Register program was authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.

The Tennessee Historical Commission administers the program in Tennessee.

The public is invited to attend the meeting.

For additional information, please contact Rebecca Schmitt with the Tennessee Historical Commission at (615) 770-1086, or at [email protected]

For more information about the Tennessee Historical Commission, please visit tnhistoricalcommission.org.