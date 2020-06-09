While Weakley County hasn’t been hit as hard by COVID-19 as some Northwest Tennessee counties, emergency personnel have had to deal with a few positive cases.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers tells Thunderbolt Radio News what steps Martin EMS has implemented with its ambulance service in dealing with the coronavirus.

(AUDIO)

Chief Summers says the fire department has also facilitated one of its stations as a decontamination site.

(AUDIO)

August 10th will mark one year since the City of Martin began its own ambulance service.