Saturday is the official season opening day for the Martin Farmers Market in downtown Martin.

The Martin Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 8:00 until noon and will feature live music by the UT Martin Steelworks Band, and a variety of special guest vendors, including AB Seafood, Higher Ground Coffee Company, Project 731, Hidden Hill Farm, Fresh Start, Dixie Chile Ranch, Oma’s Kitchen, and Turnbow Farm.

There will also be vendors with plenty of fresh produce, baked goods, soaps, jams, honey, and other items.

The UTM Energy trailer will be there and the Martin Lions Club will be collecting recyclables and old prescription glasses.