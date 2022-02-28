Martin fire chief cooks over 1,800 pancakes for annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers may not want to see another pancake for a while.

During Saturday’s annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, Chief Summers, a member of the Martin Kiwanis Club, cooked 1,875 pancakes for the event.

Kiwanian Anna Clark says many Kiwanis members have cooked pancakes at the annual event, but Chief Summers may be the first to stand at the grill for the entire time of the breakfast, from 6 a.m. until just before 11:00 a.m. when the serving lines closed.

A total of 508 people were served the all-you-could-eat pancakes, along with sausage, and eggs.

More than 130 UT Martin athletes were also served a pancake breakfast before they volunteered in clean-up efforts in Dresden.

Nineteen Kiwanis members participated in cooking and serving. They were joined by one member of the Key Club, and three members of the kitchen staff at Martin Elementary School.

Kiwanis Treasurer Steve Lemond says proceeds from the fundraising event will be used to support community activities.