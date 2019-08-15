Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers is the featured guest on this weekend’s “30 Minutes” on WCMT, MIX 101.3, and STAR 95.1.

Thunderbolt Radio & Digital News Director Steve James talks with Chief Summers about the fire department’s new ambulance service which debuted last Saturday.

Chief Summers discusses the benefits of a fire-based ambulance service for the City of Martin, and how his department is helping keep residents safer.

“30 Minutes” is an award-winning community affairs program airing at 12:30 Saturday and Sunday afternoons on WCMT, and at 6:30 Sunday mornings on WCMT, MIX 101.3, and STAR 95.1.

You can also hear “30 Minutes” online at thunderboltradio.com.