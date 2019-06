The Martin Fire Department officially opens its third fire station this Sunday afternoon with a grand opening celebration and open house.

Fire Station No. 3 is located in the University Shopping Center.

The old bank building has been newly remodeled and outfitted as a state-of-the-art fire station and will help decrease response times to citizens in need all across Martin.

Fire Station No. 3’s open house is Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 with the official Hose Uncoupling Ceremony and photo at 1:30.