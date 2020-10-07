The City of Martin Fire/Rescue/EMS has received a $3,000 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers.

Chief Jamie Summers says the award will be used to assist with pre-incident planning to efficiently collect and track data related to local community buildings. The information will help the fire service respond in an emergency situation.

Because fire continues to be the leading cause of property damage worldwide, during the past 40 years FM Global has contributed millions of dollars in fire prevention grants to fire service organizations around the globe, including a number of Tennessee-based organizations.

“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” said Michael Spaziani, assistant vice president – manager of the fire prevention grant program. “Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be. With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve.”