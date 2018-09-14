The Martin Fire Department is joining a task force of other fire departments across Tennessee to provide fire protection in North Carolina as the state grips with the effects of Hurricane Florence.

Fire Chief Jamie Summers told Thunderbolt Radio News his department is sending a tanker with Assistant Joey Pierce and Firefighter and EMT Tyler Yates to the base camp in Raleigh, North Carolina for a five-day mission.

Chief Bob Dudley and the Greenfield Fire Department were originally slated to go with the Martin Department, but when Florence was downgraded, the mission call changed and the Greenfield Department was taken off the mission.

Chief Bob Dudley is the 2nd Vice-President of the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association and Chief Jamie Summers serves on the Executive Committee.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...