Martin Fire Department’s generosity helps school nurses save lives and money

(by Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)

Should an emergency ever occur on school campuses, Weaklely County School nurses prioritize being prepared. And, thanks to the generosity of the Martin Fire Department, recertification in lifesaving measures this year came with a cost-savings.

Since 2017, Weakley County Schools’ nursing staff have served as the CPR instructors for school staff. They also train in the use of the Automated External Defibrillators. Every two years, they must undergo recertification, a training of the trainers.

This year, they turned to the Martin Fire Department and EMS Lieutenant Josh Wilson who provided the instruction they needed for certification for Basic Life Support (BLS) and instructor certification through the American Heart Association.

Once the half-day training was completed and a bill was requested, Wilson explained that he and Chief Jamie Summers had determined the MFD would cover the cost.

Within days of their training, nurses were paying forward the learning as they taught CPR to 20 cafeteria managers and staff of after school programs.

School nurses who are currently certified instructors are the county’s nurse supervisor Beth Kempton, RN; Regenia Horton, LPN; Marilyn Wade, LPN; Becky Wilson, LPN; Teresa Lemons, LPN; Holly Spaulding, LPN; Taylor Reynolds, LPN; and Diane Lillegard, RN.

“The gift of the department’s expertise at no cost to the school system is just another indication of the commitment to safety we all share,” said Weakley County Schools Director Randy Frazier. “We are grateful that they are there for us in times of emergency and in times of preparing for those emergencies.”