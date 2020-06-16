The Martin Fire Department’s annual subscription fire fees are now due and payable by the end of this month.

Chief Jamie Summers has stressed the need for anyone who lives outside the City of Martin to purchase the protection so they receive fire protection.

The fee is $100 dollars and payment means you’ll only be billed the standard $750 dollars if the Martin Fire Department responds to a fire at your residence.

A charge of $2,500 dollars will be billed for those who call the fire department and have not paid the fire subscription fee.

Subscription fire fees are payable at the drive-thru at Martin City Hall.