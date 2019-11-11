The Martin Middle School @ Ridgemont basketball game scheduled for tonight (Nov. 11) has been rescheduled for December 3rd due to inclement weather expected tonight.

The Greenfield @ Gleason Middle School basketball game has been moved up to 5:00 this evening. The chance of frozen precipitation is greatest between 7:00-11:00 tonight. Schools aren’t as worried about travel as much as icy sidewalks, parking lots, steps, etc.

Stay tuned to thunderboltradio.com and to our Thunderbolt Radio family of stations for more information.