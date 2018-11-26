A Martin home was damaged Sunday night when high winds blew a tree onto the house and two parked vehicles.

The home on Olive Street is owned by Andy and Melissa Garrett, and Mrs. Garrett tells Thunderbolt Radio News the tree hit the house around 8:00 Sunday night and felt “like an earthquake.”

No one was injured in the incident, however, Mrs. Garrett says her expectant daughter had just walked out of her bedroom where the tree fell, narrowly missing her and her unborn child.

One of the damaged vehicles is totaled and Mrs. Garrett says neither of the two cars were insured, and the house was also not insured.

Several individuals were on the property Monday with chainsaws cutting the tree to remove it from the home.

There’s no word at this time of a fund set up to assist the Garretts, and Mrs. Garrett says they’re not asking for help, but do appreciate thoughts and prayers.

