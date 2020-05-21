Martin Housing Authority is making free internet service available for children without internet access with its “Homework Hotspot.”

Executive Director Pam Bratcher tells Thunderbolt Radio News how the free service just basically fell in the Housing Authority’s proverbial lap.

(AUDIO)

The new “Homework Hotspot” free internet access projects 300 feet outside the front of the building with plenty of room to practice social distancing.

Miss Bratcher says that during this time, the Martin Housing Authority has had to make some adjustments.

(AUDIO)

Since March, the Martin Housing Authority has been a pick-up location for free lunches and have also partnered with Weakley County to initiate an electricity assistance program.