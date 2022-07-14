Martin Kiwanis Club hears about Weakley County Fair

At the July 6 meeting of the Martin Kiwanis Club, Weakley County Fair Board member Phyllis Hammer said that there will be something for everyone at the second annual fair to be held July 30 through August 6 at the 50-acre Gleason Raceway Park.

She said that the fair began last year with a three-day event with much more planned for this year, including a livestock show, circus, rodeo, helicopter rides, a petting zoo, art show, a pet parade, games, contests, an ice cream social, and more.

She said, “This county, especially Dresden, has been through so much in the last seven months, so we feel that this is time for some good, wholesome fun and fellowship. We feel like the fair will raise people’s spirits and bring our county together.”

Details about the daily scheduled events are available on printed materials distributed throughout the county, online, and through local media.

Phyllis Hammer is pictured here with Kiwanis treasurer Steve Lemond, who presented her with a certificate of appreciation showing that a donation will be made in her honor to Martin Public Library.