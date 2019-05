A memorial service for Mrs. Evelyn Blythe is being hosted by the Martin Kiwanis Club on Thursday at 3:00 at First Baptist Church in Martin.

Mrs. Blythe was the founder of what is now St. John’s Community Services, and was a longtime member of the Martin Kiwanis Club.

All friends of Evelyn and Ernie Blythe are invited to attend.

Kiwanis Club members will share memories of Mrs. Blythe and honor her for her contributions to Martin and Northwest Tennessee.