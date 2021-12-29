Martin Lions Club Tournament Matchups and Scores
Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament
Tuesday, December 28
Girls
Obion Central 51 Peabody 28
Westview 61 Memphis Central 25
MAHS 50 Union City 46
Westview 48 Lake County 25
Boys
Dyersburg 77 Peabody 74
Hillcrest 78 West Carroll 76
Obion Central 65 Humboldt 57
Westview 64 Fairley 45
Wednesday, December 29
Airtime at 9:50 on MIX 101.3
Girls
10:00 – Lake County vs. Obion Central
1:00 – Memphis Central vs. Union City
4:00 – MAHS vs. Obion Central
7:00 – Westview vs. Peabody
Boys
11:30 – Dyersburg vs. West Carroll
2:30 – Humboldt vs. Fairley
5:30 – Peabody vs. Hillcrest
8:30 – Obion Co vs. Westview