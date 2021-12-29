December 30, 2021
Martin Lions Club Tournament Matchups and Scores

Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament

Tuesday, December 28

Girls
Obion Central 51 Peabody 28
Westview 61 Memphis Central 25
MAHS 50 Union City 46
Westview 48 Lake County 25

Boys
Dyersburg 77 Peabody 74
Hillcrest 78 West Carroll 76
Obion Central 65 Humboldt 57
Westview 64 Fairley 45

Wednesday, December 29

Girls
10:00 – Lake County vs. Obion Central
1:00 – Memphis Central vs. Union City
4:00 – MAHS vs. Obion Central
7:00 – Westview vs. Peabody

Boys
11:30 – Dyersburg vs. West Carroll
2:30 – Humboldt vs. Fairley
5:30 – Peabody vs. Hillcrest
8:30 – Obion Co vs. Westview

