Martin Lions Club Tournament Matchups and Scores

Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament

Tuesday, December 28

Girls

Obion Central 51 Peabody 28

Westview 61 Memphis Central 25

MAHS 50 Union City 46

Westview 48 Lake County 25

Boys

Dyersburg 77 Peabody 74

Hillcrest 78 West Carroll 76

Obion Central 65 Humboldt 57

Westview 64 Fairley 45

Wednesday, December 29



Airtime at 9:50 on MIX 101.3

Girls

10:00 – Lake County vs. Obion Central

1:00 – Memphis Central vs. Union City

4:00 – MAHS vs. Obion Central

7:00 – Westview vs. Peabody