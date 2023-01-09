Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service at Murray State University set for Monday, January 16

Murray State University’s Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership, and Inclusive Excellence will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Monday, January 16 at Murray’s SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

The day will begin with the MLK, Jr. Community Breakfast and Keynote Address at 9:30 a.m., followed by the 2nd annual MLK Racers Challenge. This year’s theme is “Living the Dream: Rising to the Needs of All Humanity.”

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity,” said Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Kevin D. Woodgett, Sr., Senior Chair of the Health Coalition of Delaware County and Senior Pastor for the Church of the Living God in Muncie, Indiana.

The MLK Racers Challenge is a week-long challenge to donate goods to organizations that support the Murray community and surrounding areas. Students, staff, faculty and community members are invited to donate non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, toiletries and school supplies to help support the community. Donations will be collected on Monday, January 16 from 9 a.m. until noon at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

Donations will also be accepted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday January 17 through Friday January 20 at the Dr. Marvin D. Mills, Sr. Multicultural Center, located in room 101 at the Curris Center on Murray State’s campus.