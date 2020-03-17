A Martin man is accused of choking and punching his girlfriend after he had a dream that she was cheating on him.

According to an arrest affidavit, 49-year-old Darwin Edgar Knox reportedly got mad at his girlfriend over the dream and then sat on her and began choking her.

The victim managed to burn Knox with a lighter and make him stop, but according to the victim, he began punching her face, arms, and legs.

Martin Police Patrolman Rachel Green observed the victim had bruising on her arms, legs, and face, as well as scratch marks on her neck, and that a blood vessel had also busted in the victim’s eye.

Knox is charged with Aggravated Assault and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.