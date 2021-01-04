A Martin man is charged with assault after intentionally hitting another man with his car.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 54-year-old Derrick Williams was arrested on New Year’s Eve after police were called to 3J’s Food Mart on Elm Street where the victim said Williams hit him with his BMW and left the scene.

The victim told Patrolman Jeremy Diehl that he and Williams were arguing over his ex-girlfriend and Williams’ current girlfriend, when Williams got in his car and hit him while he was standing in the parking lot.

Williams was placed under arrest at the Martin Police Department and charged with Aggravated Assault.