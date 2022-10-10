Martin man arrested after shooting at deputies in four-hour standoff

A Martin man is in custody after shooting at Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night on Dunlap Road in Martin.

Sheriff Terry McDade says 30-year-old William Anthony King is being held in the Weakley County Jail on multiple charges.

The incident began just before 6:00 when deputies responded to a welfare check and were told by family members that King was hiding in a shed.

McDade said when deputies approached the shed, King ran out and fired multiple shots, but none of the officers were injured. The sheriff says deputies did not return fire.

King barricaded himself in the home, with one family member escaping out the front door and a 91-year-old family member and a dog later rescued from a bedroom.

McDade says after four hours, deputies used tear gas and entered the home where they found King in a closet with a handgun.

McDade says no one was injured in the incident.

The Martin Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted deputies at the scene.