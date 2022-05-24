Martin man arrested after stealing car, evading arrest, and dumping drugs during pursuit

A Martin man is facing charges after stealing a car, evading arrest, and then dumping drugs out of the window during the pursuit.

Thirty-seven-year-old John Elkins, Jr. was arrested Friday night after a Weakley County Sheriff’s Sergeant began following him for a broken brake light.

Elkins accelerated up to 80 miles an hour before he approached the intersection of Highways 22 and 89.

Upon entering the Sharon city limits, he turned onto Hankins Road, where the Sheriff’s sergeant noticed Elkins dumping what appeared to be a white substance from a plastic bag and then a green substance from a plastic bag.

After veering onto Patrick Road, the vehicle drove into a wheat field where Elkins was taken into custody.

Elkins is charged with Vehicle Theft, Vandalism over $500, Evading Arrest, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Schedule VI Drug.

He’s been released from the Weakley County Jail.