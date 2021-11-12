Martin man arrested for assault after barricading himself in apartment for over two hours

After barricading himself in an apartment for over two hours early Friday morning, a Martin man is facing assault charges for allegedly beating his girlfriend and pointing an AR-15 rifle at her.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 20-year-old Marcus Garland, Jr. was arrested around 4:25 Friday morning after officers tried for two and a half hours to get him to come to the apartment door.

Garland is accused of punching, kicking, and choking his girlfriend at their apartment on Beaumont Street. When the victim went to another apartment to get help, Garland allegedly pointed an AR-15 rifle at her.

Fuqua says after Garland was taken into custody, officers found the rifle and placed it into evidence.

Garland is charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.