A Martin man is facing trespassing and drug charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment and hiding in the closet.

According to the arrest affidavit, 27-year-old Myles Weslee Cortex Taylor, of Travis Road in Martin, arrested after Martin Police Officers found him hiding in an apartment closet.

The apartment maintenance manager told officers the apartment’s windows had been closed and locked and the doors re-keyed.

A search revealed over five grams of marijuana, point-four grams of meth, as well as a container with different needles.

It was also learned Taylor had been advised of Criminal Trespass and sent a letter by the Martin Housing Authority on April 11th.

Taylor is charged with Criminal Trespassing, Violation of Schedule Two Drug, Simple Possession, and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.

Taylor was released from the Weakley County Jail.