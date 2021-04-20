Martin man arrested for stolen firearm and drugs

A Martin man is facing charges after being found in possession of drugs and a stolen firearm.

21-year-old Joseph Ryan Holley was stopped Friday night by Sharon Police Officer Justin Harris for speeding and when Officer Harris detected the odor of marijuana, he searched the vehicle and found a nine-millimeter handgun, a bag of marijuana, and a smoking pipe.

A check on the weapon’s serial number revealed the gun was stolen out of Hickman County, Kentucky.

Holley is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Property, Possession of Schedule Six (marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, and Violation of the Registration Law.

He’s been released from the Weakley County Jail and appears this week in General Sessions Court.