A Martin man was arrested in Obion County on theft charges.

Obion County Sheiff’s reports said 36 year old Eric Joseph King was taken into custody on aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000.

The charges stem from a report made on November 13th on Smith Cardwell Road.

At the location, the property owner said a male and female were attempting to steal multiple items.

Sheriff’s reports said King was being held at the Obion County Jail on a $10,000 bond.