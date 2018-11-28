A Martin man has been arrested after reportedly making threats Wednesday leading to lockdowns at Westview High School and Martin Middle School.

Martin Assistant Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua says 36-year-old Dustin Glisson of Martin is charged with public intoxication after reportedly making verbal threats about harming others.

Chief Fuqua says the incident occurred around 10:30 Wednesday morning near the areas of both Westview High School and Martin Middle School, and both schools were place on hard lockdown.

Chief Fuqua says the threats were not directed towards either school and that the lockdown was lifted shortly after Glisson was apprehended.

Glisson was not armed when he was located by Martin Police officers and members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and positively identified by two witnesses.

Glisson was taken to the Martin Police Department for booking.

Chief Fuqua says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

