A Martin man is facing drug charges after a search of his home revealed a large amount of marijuana intended for sale.

38-year-old Daniel Aaron Reynolds was arrested after Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Eric Smith searched Reynolds home at 380 Travis Road in Martin and found several cut marijuana plants weighing a total of 20 pounds, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Reynolds is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was released on bond from the Weakley County Jail.

