Martin Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Union City

A Martin man was arrested in Union City on Sunday for outstanding warrants.

Police reports said an officer was patrolling at the old school on West Florida Street, due to complaints of people sleeping inside the building.

When finding the door unsecured, the officer located 45 year old David Smith, and 42 year old Jeanette Roney sleeping in the old auditorium.

A check revealed Smith was wanted on warrants for theft of property in Obion County, and warrants in Illinois for burglary, criminal trespassing and retail theft.

Smith was taken into custody, while Ms. Roney was ordered to leave the property.