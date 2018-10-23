A Martin man is facing multiple assault charges following a domestic argument Monday morning.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says deputies were called to 123 Russell Drive just outside of Martin around 6:00 Monday morning where the caller said 38-year-old Anthony Rusler had pointed a pistol at several people inside the home, where a 14-month-old child was also in the room.

McGowan says after everyone was able to get out of the home safely, Rusler stayed inside, where he remained for two hours until authorities used tear gas to flush him out.

After Rusler was in custody, it was discovered the pistol was actually a BB gun.

Rusler is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, and he also has an active warrant from Henry County for a probation violation.

Captain McGowan says 20-year-old Brianna Marie Lyles was also charged with Filing a False Report for lying about what happened during the incident.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Martin Police Department.

