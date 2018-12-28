A Martin man is charged with assault and reckless endangerment after firing a rifle during a domestic incident.

Martin Police Patrolman Aaron Gallimore responded to a residence on Meek Street Sunday night around 9:45 and talked with the victim who told him her boyfriend, 37-year-old Stephen Hilt, had left the room and returned with a rifle after an argument.

The victim told Patrolman Gallimore that Hilt went outside, fired the rifle into the ground, and came back inside.

Gallimore then talked with victim’s juvenile daughter who told him Hilt began arguing with her mother about not being able to find his vodka. The juvenile also said when her mother began walking away, Hilt started slamming things around and came back into the room with the gun.

According to the juvenile witness, when Hilt told her mother to take the gun from him and see what happens, she called the police.

Hilt is set to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court next week.