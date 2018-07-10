A Martin man is being held in the Weakley County Jail charged with aggravated assault.

49-year-old Lawrence M. Rodriguez was arrested by the Martin Police Department Saturday night at a residence on Elm Street.

Rodriguez allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, hitting her with a cooking pan, hitting her in the mouth, biting her right thumb, and threatening her with a makeshift machete.

Patrolman Nicholas Combs noted that the victim’s right eye was beginning to swell, the inside of her lip was busted open and swelling, her thumb had a deep laceration with obvious bite marks.

Patrolman Combs also found the makeshift machete on the front porch.

Rodriguez is charged with aggravated domestic assault and is set to appear this week in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

