A Martin man is accused of choking his girlfriend during an argument over the weekend.

27-year-old Gilbert Antonio Reyes was arrested Saturday afternoon after Martin Police Patrolman Grayson Whitworth responded to an apartment on East Peach Street in reference to a physical altercation between Reyes and his girlfriend.

The victim told Patrolman Whitworth that the two were arguing about Reyes moving out when he allegedly put her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.

The victim also said Reyes bit her hand then threw her into a wall.

Whitworth noted red marks around the victim’s neck, a bruise on her left arm, a bite mark on her left thumb, and a small cut on the back of her head.

Reyes is charged with Aggravated Assault and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.