A Martin man is facing assault charges after allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend and another man.

25-year-old Shane Kyle Westphal, of Martin, was arrested by Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk after Westphal tried to run his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend off the road.

Westphal then allegedly pointed a gun at the boyfriend and shot out the back glass of the vehicle.

Investigator Plunk recovered a black semi-automatic CO2-powered pellet pistol from Westphal, who admitted to shooting the weapon.

Westphal is charged with Aggravated Assault and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.