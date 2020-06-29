A Martin man is being held in the Weakley County Jail after allegedly assaulting his wife, placing a gun to her head, and trying to set the house on fire.

Thirty-six-year-old Charles Adrian Breeden was arrested early Saturday morning after Weakley County Sheriff’s Sergeant Neil Cantrell and Deputy Shannon Neal were called to a residence on Wade Road in Martin.

When they arrived, Sergeant Cantrell saw Breeden run out the side door and around the back of the house with an object in his hand. Breeden was apprehended at the rear of the house.

The victim told Sergeant Cantrell that the two had gotten into an argument that turned physical and that Breeden hit her head several times, threw her around, and also held a gun to her head and pulled the trigger a few times.

The victim also said Breeden tried to set the house on fire, with Sergeant Cantrell observing an overturned entertainment center in the living room where something had been set on fire and scorched the wall.

Breeden admitted to assaulting his wife and putting a gun to her head. He also said he had the gun in his hand when he ran outside and threw it under the house.

Breeden was found with over 23 grams of marijuana in his pocket.

He’s charged with Aggravated Assault and Simple Possession and appears Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.