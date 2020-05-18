A Martin man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and barricading himself inside her home.

Martin Police Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says officers were called to a domestic assault at a residence on Palace Street where they were told 45-year-old James Thomas, Jr. may have possibly had a gun and had threatened to harm himself.

Fuqua says for over two hours, the department’s Special Response Team tried talking Thomas into coming out and that when those attempts failed, the team made a forced entry inside and took him into custody without incident or injury.

Thomas is being held in the Weakley County Jail on charges of Aggravated Criminal Trespass, Domestic Assault, and Resisting Stop, Frisk, or Halt.