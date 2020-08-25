A Martin man accused of breaking into a home with a teenager inside appears in court Wednesday to face multiple charges.

35-year-old Brandon Stewart was arrested August 14th after he allegedly broke into a home on Chicken Road east of Dresden with a teenage girl inside.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says while inside, Stewart ate food and changed clothes and made the girl make a phone call to his fiancé.

The night before, Stewart had fled on foot from Deputy Gary Eddings during a traffic stop near the National Guard Armory on Highway 22.

Stewart is in court to face charges of Especially Aggravated Burglary, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Theft Under $1,000, and Violation of the Sex Offender Registry.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.