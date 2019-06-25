A man charged with burglarizing a Martin bar has been captured after almost two months on the run.

Martin Assistant Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua says 39-year-old Brandon Henry, of Martin, was captured Monday afternoon on Highway 190 between the McConnell and Ruthville communities.

Henry was wanted for the May 4th burglary at the Slide-n-Ride Saloon on North Lindell Street in Martin, where several bottles of liquor, a safe containing cash, several electronic items, and an undetermined number of alcoholic beverages were taken.

Last month, after admitting to officers he was responsible for the burglary, Henry ran from officers while he was retrieving items for investigators.

Following his capture Monday, Henry was transported to the Weakley County Jail on charges of Burglary, Felony Theft of Property, Escape, and Vandalism.

Arraignment for Henry is set for Thursday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.