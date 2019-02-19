A Martin man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing items from a shop on Highway 45 in Martin.

According to an affidavit, the victim followed the vehicle that left his property to an address on Jackson Road in Martin.

When Weakley County Deputy Shannon Neal arrived, the suspect, 48-year-old Paul Eugene Mitchell, fled on foot.

Mitchell was apprehended by force, and found in possession of meth and a glass smoking pipe. Mitchell also admitted to having the stolen property.

Mitchell is charged with two counts of Burglary, Theft Under $1,000, Theft Over $1,000, Possession of Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest.

He’s set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.