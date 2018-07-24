A Martin man is facing burglary charges in the break-in and theft at a Weakley County business.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk, 45-year-old Michael Jay Morrison is accused of breaking into Quality Kitchens and Baths near Martin, as well as a vehicle on the property and stealing assorted tools from both.

A security camera system on the property recorded the incident.

Items taken from the business and the vehicle were found in Morrison’s vehicle and his home on Sterling Street in Martin.

Morrison is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft under $1,000 dollars.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...