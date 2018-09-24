A Martin man is facing a criminal trespass charge after trying to kick down a sign at a local convenience store.

According to the police report, around 9:30 Friday night, Martin Patrolman Sarah Rogers talked with a store employee at Huck’s on North Lindell Street who said the 56-year-old Wade Sylvester Baldwin had been banned from the store earlier this month.

While at the store, Patrolman Rogers saw Baldwin try to kick down a diesel sign at the store. He then fled on foot and walked behind Jones Body Shop and tried to hide by putting a bag over his head.

Baldwin was arrested for criminal trespass and booked into the Weakley County Jail.

