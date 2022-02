A Martin man is facing an exploitation charge involving a minor.

Twenty-year-old Jonathan Kyle Bailey is accused of unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly distributing or exchanging more than 25 pieces of material which included a minor engaged in a sexual activity and simulated sexual activity.

Bailey is charged with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

He was released from the Weakley County Jail on a $2,500 bond.