A Martin man is facing an assault charge after allegedly hitting and choking his girlfriend in the Walmart parking lot.

An arrest affidavit states 33-year-old Quintin Turner, of Martin, admitted to Martin Police Patrolman Kelly Hendon that he did hit his girlfriend in the face during an altercation.

The victim told officers that Turner got on top of her in the parking lot and began hitting her after she took the truck keys, and that when she tried to get back in the vehicle, Turner put his arm around her neck and she was having trouble breathing.

Witnesses told officers they saw the victim in the vehicle honking the horn and that one of the witnesses called police.

Turner is charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and was released from the Weakley County Jail.