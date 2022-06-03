Martin Man Charged With Murder of Union City Army Veteran

A joint investigation by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Obion County Sheriff’s Office, has resulted in the arrest of a Martin man on multiple charges including murder.

On November 12th of 2021, agents joined the Obion County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the suspicious death of 53 year old Robert Vallery.

The U.S. Army veteran was found deceased earlier that day, in his family’s home on Will Dickerson Road in Union City.

During the investigation, 28 year old Cameron A.Taylor, of Martin, was identified as the individual responsible for Vallery’s death.

Warrants were issued charging Taylor with first degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, and theft over $1,000.

On Thursday, agents served the warrants on Taylor, who is currently in the Obion County Jail on unrelated charges.

He is being held without bond.

TBI reports said the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and Martin Police Department also assisted with this investigation.