A Martin man is facing an assault charge after pulling a knife during an argument.

Late Sunday afternoon around 5:30, Martin Police Patrolman Jeremy Diehl was called to Wagner Street, where the complainant told him that she and her grandson were arguing over a lost cellphone that belonged to another person.

The complainant told Patrolman Diehl that during the argument, her grandson, 21-year-old Robert M. Jumper, pulled on knife on the other person and threatened to cut him.

Jumper admitted to Patrolman Diehl that he did pull out a knife during the altercation.

Jumper is charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.

