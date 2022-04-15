Martin Man Charged With Shoplifting at Union City Wal-Mart

Union City police have charged a Martin man with shoplifting at Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Reports said officers were called to the location, after security personnel observed video of 38 year old Steven Dewayne Dorse taking items from the store.

The police report said Dorse came into the Wal-Mart store on Sunday morning just after 8:00, and stayed for approximately one hour and forty five minutes.

During this time, he selected approximately $330 worth of merchandise, then pushed his cart through the front doors without paying.

Police reports said Dorse came to the Union City Police Department on Tuesday, and was issued a citation for shoplifting.

He will now appear for arraignment in Obion County General Sessions Court on Wednesday.