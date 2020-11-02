A Martin man is facing charges after evading a traffic stop Sunday night.

22-year-old John Devon Kerr was arrested after evading a traffic stop for speeding in Gleason.

Kerr was observed speeding on West Main Street by Gleason Patrolman Joseph Bates. When Bates initiated his lights, Kerr sped up where the chase continued onto West Street, College Street, and Finch Road before officers terminated the pursuit.

Shortly after, Kerr was stopped by Dresden Patrolman Thomas Travis on Greenfield Highway 54.

Kerr had a warrant for Failure to Appear in Weakley County for Simple Possession and is also charged with Speeding, Evading Arrest, and Running a Stop Sign.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.