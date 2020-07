A Martin man is facing two counts of theft after allegedly stealing an ATV and track hoe.

On Thursday, Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk arrested 27-year-old Miles Wesley Taylor after Taylor allegedly took a Honda four-wheeler valued at $3,000 from a property on Betts Road and a 2016 John Deere track hoe valued at $60,000 from a field road off Bean Switch Road.

Taylor is charged with Theft over $2,500 and Theft over $60,000 and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.