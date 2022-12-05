Martin man charged with stealing car

A Martin man is accused of stealing a car early Friday morning.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 28-year-old David McDonald was arrested Friday morning in the Eagle Inn parking lot after abandoning the vehicle in near the Old Fulton Road and Gardner Hyndsver Road area.

Fuqua says the theft happened just after 5:00 Friday morning when the car’s owner left the vehicle running as he went into 3J’s on Elm Street.

McDonald was arrested about two hours later.

He’s charged with Theft of Property over $2,500 and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.