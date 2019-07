A Martin man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a dirt bike.

34-year-old John Othello Hightower is accused of stealing a Kawasaki KLX 110 dirt bike from a residence on Smith Road in Martin and then selling it to an individual in McKenzie, where the dirt bike was recovered.

Hightower was arrested by Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk and charged with Theft of Property under $2,500 and Criminal Trespassing.

He was released from the Weakley County Jail.