A Martin man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a tractor in Greenfield.

Last week, Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk arrested 39-year-old James Hulon Boaz after he allegedly went to property on Highway 124 in Greenfield and took a McCormick Farmall 100 Series tractor.

Boaz is being held in the Weakley County Jail on charges of Criminal Trespassing and Theft over $1,000 Dollars.